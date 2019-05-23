Pool health and safety in the summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As pool season approaches, you may find that there’s more than meets the eye at your local swimming pool. Most of Siouxland is excited for the warmer weather and time in the water.

While most public pools work hard to keep you safe, there are some important precautions you can take to stay healthy.

“If your child is having diarrhea the water in the swimming pool can have these germs for several days even if the water is properly treated,” said Vijaye Subramanian, a family physician.

Bacteria introduced into a swimming pool can last up to two weeks. To combat health risks, Sioux City checks its pools every two hours, instead of the state-required four hours.

“We are very fortunate where we haven’t had a big outbreak of people getting sick in the swimming pools and we would like to keep it that way,” said Griffith, with Sioux City Parks and Rec.

Eric Griffith is Sioux City’s recreation supervisor and has dealt with the problem before.

“We have had kids come here when they were sick, so we would like if they have had tummy troubles or have had diarrhea in the last couple of days to not come to the swimming pool,” said Griffith.

One doctor says there are even more risks.

“Small kids, they don’t know. They swallow the water and even just a mouthful of water is enough to cause infections in them, like skin infections, eye infections, ear infections even lung infections,” said M.D Vijaye Subramanian, a family physician.

“Don’t ingest any of that water if you can help it. Shower before and after as that’s the big thing. Showering afterward just to keep you clean from that water after you are done and you should shower whether it’s a public pool or a private pool,” said Lucas Mosher, with Professional Pool and Spa.

The doctor recommends waiting two weeks after a child has diarrhea before taking them to a pool. She also says using a swim diaper on a baby won’t keep bacteria out of the water.

“This is water that everyone swims in and we want to make sure everyone stays safe with it,” said Griffith.

Experts say using swimming goggles in the pool is also a good idea. They’ll help keep bacteria out of your child’s eyes.

Riverside Pool is expected to be open by June 1, and Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will be open by June 3. All six splash pads will be open this weekend.