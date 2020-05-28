Pool distributors see spike in sales as local pools remain closed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Sioux City, the Parks and Recreation Department decided it was best to keep pools and splash pads closed to the public during the remainder of the summer. This has caused an influx of demand from local retailers selling pools.

“It gets kids out. it gets kids off the streets, in the pool. They are not causing trouble. They are getting exercise,” Sioux City mother Heather Prevail said.

Heahter said she spends the majority of her summer at the Riverside Pool with her family. But this year COVID-19 will change that, Sioux City pools and splash pads are closed for the summer.

“It’s really sad because I don’t get to spend time with my friends at the pool, and we don’t get to have that really nice company time together,” said Madyson Prevail, daughter of Heather.

Buying your own backyard pool is an option, if you can find one.

“They are not online, they are not in the stores, Amazon, everywhere has them gone,” said Heather.

“Every company that we deal with is definitely seeing an increase in sales, so we are seeing a wait time for products on some items more so than others,” Professional Pool & Spa sales manager Lucas Mosher said.

Professional Pool & Spa said its been a very busy season because of local pool closures, it’s caused more people to consider a long term investment.

“They are showing more interest in above ground swimming pools, in-ground swimming pools, and spas this time of year more so than any other year, I would say,” said Mosher.

But with or without a pool, some Siouxland families are taking the summer to just enjoy each other’s company.

“But yeah, a lot of time is spent together, just hanging out as a family this summer which is a good thing,” said Heather.