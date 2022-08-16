SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Pet owners were able to give man’s best friend some Summer fun.

On Tuesday, both big and small dogs enjoyed playing in the water at the Riverside Pool for Pooch Paddle. Monday’s rain cancelled the first day of events, but the second day brought out pets and their owners to the pool water.

The event happens after the three public pools in Sioux City close up for the season.

“I mean I was very excited to do this, he was very terrified. Even in the car he was lunging out his claws saying ‘I don’t want to go,’ but then now he’s like used to the water,” said attendee, Summer Coyle.

All proceeds from Pooch Paddle help benefit the Lewis and Clark Dog Park in Bacon Creek.