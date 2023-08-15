SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It was the perfect night to wrap up the season for dogs in Sioux City and a good time to reflect on the pool’s summer traffic.

One night after large dogs took over the pool, small canines are taking advantage of Riverside Pool on Tuesday.

Although the slides are off-limits the event was free. Additionally, KCAU9 was able to get a better idea of how popular the city’s 3 public pools were over the summer.

Here’s a look at end-of-year attendance numbers provided by the Sioux city parks and recreation.

At Riverside Pool, attendance was up to nearly 10,000 people over last year, reaching 25,000 guests after the 2022 season included lengthy maintenance closures.

Lewis pool saw more than 13,00 guests over the summer which is an increase of about 1,000 over last year.

Lief Erickson was the only pool to see a drop in attendance this summer. Admissions there were off by about 3,300 from 2022.

The city subsidy required to operate the 3 pools also decreased, by about $6,400.