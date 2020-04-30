Pony Express in South Sioux City closed after employee contracts COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Pony Express Atokad in South Sioux City has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Pony Express said in a statement it was notified of the confirmed positive Thursday.

The location has been closed and a professional disinfecting is underway and the location will reopen soon, according to a statement from the convenience store.

Pony Express says the employee is currently at home but worked shifts recently enough to have possibly transmitted the virus. Those shifts were worked between April 21 to 25. Customers who visited during those days should follow CDC recommendations for self-monitoring.

Employees who worked closely with that individual are self-isolating, according to the convenience store’s statement.

Pony Express locations are part of the Ho-Chunk company. Erin Morgan, Vice President of Strategic Development and Operations for Ho-Chunk, Inc. said employee and customer safety is their highest priority.

“At this time, our thoughts are with the employee and their family,” Morgan said. “From the start, we acted swiftly with a number of steps in the stores and across the company. These locations provide essential services to their communities.”

Pony Express says its locations have received frequent cleanings and professional disinfecting for weeks. Plexiglass barriers have been installed and a social distancing policy is in effect.

Employees have been provided masks, receiving health screenings, told not to work if feeling ill. The company says it has temporarily increased team member pay and developed its own COVID-19 paid sick leave policy.