Ponca woman stopped at Sioux Gateway Airport for loaded gun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Ponca, Nebraska woman was stopped at the Sioux Gateway Airport after authorities found a loaded gun in her carry-on.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said they found a 9 mm handgun loaded with eight bullets including one in the chamber early Wednesday morning.

A TSA officer saw the gun at a checkpoint X-ray machine in the woman’s carry-on bag. They notified the Sioux City Police who questioned her. The woman said that she didn’t know the gun, which belonged to her husband, was in the bag. She said they reported the gun stolen after losing track of it.

The TSA reminds passengers they can travel with firearms if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline check-in counter. Last year, 4,432 firearms were found in carry-on bags. More information on how to properly travel with a firearm is posted on their website.