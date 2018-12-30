Ponca Winterfest attracts hundreds of chill seekers

PONCA, Neb. - It can be intimidating getting out in the cold weather this time of year, but the Ponca State Park's Winterfest makes it fun!

The annual event has quickly become a holiday favorite.

This year is the 7th annual Winterfest and around 100 chill-seekers participated in activities ranging from crafts to a park wide scavenger hunt.

A favorite event, the Fruitcake Fling, pitted flingers against each to see who could toss a loaf of fruitcake the furthest.

All in all, it's a great way for families out in nature, even if it's freezing outside.

The fruitcakes are specially made for the event and are left in the field for the park animals to eat.