Ponca Tribe of Nebraska receives nearly $750K in funding from Department of Justice

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has received $749, 953 in funding from the Department of Justice (DOJ) in assisting in decreasing violent crimes against Native American women.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced on Thursday that $12,018,158 in DOJ grants were given to improve services for crime victims in Nebraska.

The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are a part of the nearly $2 billion distributed to enhance the response to victims of crimes throughout the United States.

“The Department of Justice is steadfast in its commitment to protecting public safety and bringing justice to those who have been victimized,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The investments we are making today will support service providers as they work to secure the legal rights of victims and put survivors of criminal acts on the road to recovery. These funding resources continue this administration’s unprecedented commitment to providing the support necessary for victims of crimes to be able to heal and recover.”

These awards made in Nebraska will support local direct victim service programs that include:

Children’s advocacy centers

Domestic violence shelters

Rape crisis centers

Human trafficking and elder abuse programs

Civil legal services

Crime victims’ rights enforcement

Crime victims assistance positions in prosecutors’ offices and law enforcement departments

The funds will also advance the use of technology, improve community preparedness, law enforcement training, provide emergency, transitional shelter to assist victims of crime.

“These awards from the Office of Victims of Crime, a component of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, will significantly augment the criminal justice system,” said Joe Kelly. “The funding will help service providers, as well as law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices respond to the many emotional and physical effects that crime victims endure every day.”

For the list of the organizations in Nebraska that received funding from the Department of Justice, see below.

Heartland Family Services: $499,999 Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking

Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition: $310,949 Developing Capacity to serve victims of human trafficking in rural area

Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice: $344,774 Crime Victim Compensation Program Assistance

Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice: $10,066,513 Crime Victim Assistance Formula Grant – designed for local community based organizations that provide direct services to victims of crime

Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice: $46,000 Funds to enhance State Victim Compensation to eligible crime victims

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska: $749,953 Assisting in the decrease in the incidence of violent crimes on Native American women – ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes.



