PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Students at Ponca Public Schools are helping feed people around the world.

Over the past 2 days, the gym at Ponca has been transformed into a meal assembly line for the orphan grain train.

They were able to make more than 82,000 meals, nearly 10,000 over their goal.

The meals will make their way to Norfolk and then on to people in need across the globe.