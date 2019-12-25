Ponca State Park’s Winterfest has entertainment for the family

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Ponca State Park will be holding its 8th annual Winterfest this coming weekend.

Winterfest allows family and friends to celebrate the holiday season outside at the park near Ponca, Neb. The park said the day begins at 9 a.m. with crafts for all ages until 11 a.m. After that, there is a lunch of chili, hot dogs, chips and cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal costs $6 for adults and $4 for those 12 and under.

There will be a free National Championship Fruitcake Fling at noon. Contestants will try to fling wildlife-friendly fruitcakes as far as they can. The event is free and prizes will be awarded for different age groups.

The park will then host the Yule Log Quest at 2 p.m. Teams of three to five people need to pre-register before they play small challenges and then follow clues to the hidden Yule Log. After all teams find the log, there will be a Yule Log ceremony with prizes awarded to the first team and the most uniquely named team.

The day of festivities ends with hayrack rides from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

As some events will take place outside, the Ponca State Park would like to remind people to dress for the weather. The park can be found at 88090 Spur 26E near Ponca.