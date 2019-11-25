Ponca State Parks holds 6th annual Snowman Building Contest

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Ponca State Park is holding its 6th annual Snowman Building Contest from November 30 to March 19.

You can build a snowman or snow creature near the mini lodges or the Resources & Education Center to participate in the contest.

The Snowman Building Contest rules are:

Supply your own accessories.

Accessories stay with your snow creation.

Your snowman can be ANY size.

NO swiping accessories from other snowmen.

NO damaging someone else’s snowman.

NO inappropriate creations, gestures, sayings, expressions, etc.

After you have completed building your snowman, register your entry at the Resource & Education Center or emailing a photo of you and your snow creation to @lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov.

The photos will be on display throughout the winter season in the Resource & Education Center lobby and on the Ponca State Park NE Facebook page.

The winner of the Snowman Building Contest will be announced on March 23.

Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. 1st place is a free night stay at a Ponca State Park mini lodge.

