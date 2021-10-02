Ponca State Park’s 23rd Annual Hallowfest changes hayrack ride to ‘Haunted Drive’

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Ponca State Park will be hosting the 23rd Annual Hallowfest Oct. 9 and 16.

The event will feature crafts, a pumpkin carving contest, a maze, s’mores, a haunted drive, and other activities.

Morning crafts will be take-and-go, so the materials will be grouped together for a certain craft and available to take back to their cabin/campsite to assemble.

The Pumpkin Roll Obstacle Course and Pumpkin Carving Contest will be adjusted for social distancing, and the Cabin and Campsite Decorating Contest judging will be held on Saturday between 5 and 6 p.m.

Haunted Hayrack Rides will change to a Haunted Drive, guests will drive their personal vehicles along the route. Fees are $25 per vehicle, and seatbelts must be worn.

No buses, motorcycles, personal ATV/UTVs, personal hayracks, or people riding in the back of a pickup will be allowed.

Registration will be on Monday, Oct. 4 starting at 8 a.m., and there is a limit on the number of vehicles allowed through and timeslots will be assigned.

Call Ponca State Park at (402) 755-2284 to reserve a spot for the Haunted Drive.