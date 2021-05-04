Ponca State Park to offer outdoor picnics celebrating Mother’s Day

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Ponca State Park will be stepping back in time for this year’s Mother’s Day lunch celebration.

The state park’s Mother’s Day lunch on May 9 will not be an indoor buffet but an outdoor picnic to mark the special day for mom.

Nebraska Games and Parks Commission said this is to celebrate 100 years of Nebraska state parks when people enjoyed a Sunday picnic with family and friends.

Ponca State Park will put together picnic baskets, including a tablecloth, broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, a dinner roll, and dessert for $10 per person.

Officials said they will provide maps listing scenic picnicking areas within the state park while treating your mom to a unique picnic lunch.

To reserve your order and pick up time by calling Ponca State Park at 402-755-2284, and a Nebraska State Park vehicle permit is required.