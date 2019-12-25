Ponca State Park to host First Day Hike

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If getting outside more or exercising is on your list of New Year’s Resolutions, you’ll want to check out an upcoming event at Ponca State Park. The park is hosting a First Day Hike. The guided hike will take place on January 1 at 2 p.m. on Bigley’s Ravine Trail. That will start at the West Shelter.

Bigley’s Ravine Trail is 1.6 miles of hilly terrain, which is rated as moderate and recommended for ages five and up. Hikers will find themselves surrounded by oak, hackberry, and ironwood trees, with glimpses of the Missouri River at the highest points of that trail.

This guided hike is an opportunity to kick off the 100 Happy Days Challenge. The 100 Happy Days Challenge was created in 2013 by Dmitry Golubnichy. He took a picture every day for 100 days to increase happiness across the world.

Ponca officials are challenging you to take the 11 Happy Days Challenge, by posing pictures for 100 days of nature and outdoorsy things that bring you joy.