Ponca State Park to host first day hike

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Ponca State Park invites the public to start 2020 with a First Day Hike.

Surrounded by oak, hackberry and ironwood trees, hikers will be able to see the Missouri River as they hike Bigley’s Ravine Trail.

The trail is 1.6 miles with hilly terrain and is recommended for ages five and older as it’s rated as moderate.

The First Day Hike, also kicks off the 100 Happy Days Challenge. The challenge started back in 2013 and it’s meant to increase happiness around the world.

Hikers will also be able to partake in a photo scavenger hunt throughout the day. Forms for the scavenger hunt can be picked up at the front desk of the Resource and Education Center.

Park staff would like to remind hikers to dress appropriately for the weather and to bring a phone or camera to take pictures.

The hike will take place at 2 p.m. starting at the West Shelter on January 1. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served after the hike.

A parking permit will be required. For questions call the park at 402-755-2284 with questions.

