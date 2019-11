PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Ponca State Park’s annual Christmas in the Woods is coming back for another year of holiday fun.

Christmas in the Woods is a chance for family and friends to amplify their holiday celebration with quality time spent together.

Event-goers will be able to make seasonal crafts, enjoy holiday treats, participate in wildlife winter adaptation programs, guided hikes and ride a holiday lighted hayrack.

Christmas in the Woods will take place on December 7, 14, and 21.