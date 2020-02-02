Ponca State Park teaches kids about groundhog hibernation

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Groundhog Day might not be taking place until Sunday, but on Saturday at Ponca State Park they grabbed some of those furry friends for a learning lesson a little early.

Many kids who wanted to know if a groundhog can really predict the seasons were treated to a lesson on how animals spend their time in the winter, more specifically how groundhogs and other animals hibernate.

“It’s a folklore that’s been going on for hundreds of years but really we tie that into ‘Well, how do groundhogs survive the winter?’ And we get to talk about hibernation, how the different animals in the hibernate, and where we see them and where we don’t see them,” Siad Keith Jarvi with the Ponca State Park.

Folklore or not, on Sunday Punxsutawney Phil will predict six more weeks of winter-like weather or early spring.

