Ponca State Park searching for memorabilia ahead of 100 year event

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Ponca State Park is asking the public for help before celebrating an event commemorating 100 years of Nebraska state parks.

According to Ponca State Park, the park is celebrating Nebraska Game and Park’s centennial with a special event, 100 Years of Nebraska State Parks: Honoring Our Past and Celebrating Our Future. As part of the event, the event committee would like to have a display of photos throughout the years, old postcards, signs, and memorabilia.

Anyone who may have items to loan for the event, call 402-755-2284 or email Lynn at lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov.

Ponca State Park said the event will go from August 6-7.