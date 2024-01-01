PONCA, Nebraska (KCAU) – Some Siouxland residents spent the first part of their new year out in nature. Ponca State Park held its “First Day Hike” on the old oak trail.

The 1.25 mile hike started and finished at the west shelter where hikers were treated with cookies and hot cocoa.

Despite hiking through snow and temperatures below 20 degrees, the 30 hikers in attendance knew Ponca State Park would be the best place to start 2024.

“In past years it hasn’t been nearly as cold, sometimes we don’t have snow,” said Ponca State Park superintendent Katie Leware. “It’s just a beautiful park and it’s a beautiful time to hike the trails and start the new year off the right way.”

The “First Day Hike” is part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s goal to get people exploring trails at their local state park. 21 Nebraska state parks hosted a first day hike.