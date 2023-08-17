PONCA, Nebraska (KCAU)– With summer coming to an end, some Siouxlanders might try to fit in one last camping trip. However, this weekend is expected to be a scorcher.

“We got our pool. It’s gonna be open, we have indoor facilities so our museum is great to check out to get some air conditioning,” Katie Leware, Assistant Superintendent of Ponca State Park said.

However, Leware states that if swimming or staying indoors isn’t your cup of tea, you might want to ditch the traditional bonfire idea.

“Staying out of the sun is the best thing, maybe not getting that fire going too hot, and like I said just finding those shady areas to enjoy, a lot of people will sometimes carry some battery powered fans and you can use that as well,” said Leware.

While out camping if you find yourself feeling dizzy, nauseous, or sweating heavily, get into an air-conditioned building and drink some water immediately. You could be experiencing heat exhaustion or stroke. The CDC estimates more than 700 people die from heat stroke each year in the U.S.

Despite the heat, campers Kendra and Myron Lienemaan from Virginia, Nebraska, shared their plans.

“We’ll be outside in the shade most of the time, the dog wants to be outside, so we’ll be hanging outside most of the time,” camper at Ponca State Park Myron Lienemann said.

The Lienemanns have been avid campers for roughly 12 years, traveling from park to park with their camper. Myron told me one of the best parts of camping is experiencing nature and the people you’re surrounded with.

“Meeting the people sometimes and walking around the campground and talking to people is kinda cool too, we do quite a bit of that,” said Myron.

According to the CDC, while outside you should be drinking a cup of water every 15-20 minutes in this kind of weather, to avoid any heat-related illnesses.