Ponca State Park hosts ‘Egg-stravaganza’ event

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Ponca State Park hosted their “Egg-stravaganza” event on Saturday.

Instead of a traditional Easter egg hunt, participants used self-guided activities to allow for social distancing.

This was the first weekend the park was able to do in-person programs, such as Fire Starting 101, a guided hike, and teaching visitors about various eggs you can discover in nature.

“We are done saying ‘no’ in trying to avoid canceling future programs and events that are going on. We’re going to do the best that we can to adapt all the programs and things that normally go on here during the summer so that we can move forward here in a safe manner,” said Katie Leware.

Park staff members are anticipating in-person events through Memorial Day Weekend. They ask in the meantime to be conscious of other families visiting and maintain social distancing.