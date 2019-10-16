Ponca State Park host 21st Hallowfest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 21st Annual Hallowfest is a two-weekend event at Ponca State Park.

The first weekend concluded with the guests of all ages participating in several activities.

There were crafts in the morning, then followed by the Pumpkin Roll Obstacle Course, Pet Costume Parade, a maze, S’mores, lawn games, Campsite and Cabin Decorating Contest, and the Pumpkin Carving Contest.

The winners of the Pumpkin Carving Contest were Kolton Danielski, 5, from West Point, NE; Elliot London, 8, from Norfolk, NE; and Lauren Thompson, 31, from Osmond, NE.

Saturday is the final day for this year’s Hallowfest. It will start out with crafts and fortune telling from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $1 per craft and fortune.

At 1:00 p.m., bowling with pumpkins through an obstacle course and competing for distance.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three longest rolls in the three different age groups. $3 for small to regular size pumpkins and $5 for large-sized pumpkins.

Afterward, it is the Pets in Costume Parade with prizes being awarded.

The Pumpkin Carving Contest will also start at 1 p.m. and go on until 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.

All of the pumpkins must be carved at the Scout Hill location within the allotted timeframe to qualify. Judging will begin at 3 p.m.

One prize will be awarded to the best design in the three age categories. $3 for small to regular sized pumpkins. $5 for large-sized pumpkins.

If you’re staying at the Ponca State Park, there is a Campsite and Cabin Decorating Contest. Judging will take place at 5 p.m.

A sign will be placed in the yard to indicate the winners. Prizes can be picked up at the Resource and Education Center on Sunday.













Latest Stories