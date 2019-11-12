Ponca State Park holds their annual holiday event

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Ponca State Park’s annual Christmas in the Woods is coming back for another year of holiday fun.

Christmas in the Woods is a chance for family and friends to amplify their holiday celebration with quality time spent together.

The event will have making seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack.

The Christmas in the Woods will take place on December 7, 14, and 21.