Ponca State Park holding annual Snow-Creation Building Contest

Photo Courtesy of Ponca State Park officials

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Visitors of Ponca State Park have the chance to win a night’s stay in a mini lodge for the annual Snow-Creation Building Contest.

Officials with the Nebraska Game and Parks said visitors are welcome to build a snow sculpture, person, or animal at Ponca State Park to participate in the contest.

To submit your snow creation, send a picture to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov with your name and mailing address.

Second and third place prizes will be available along with the first place prize, which is a free stay at a mini lodge for one night.

The competition goes on through March 19, and winners will be announced on Ponca State Park’s Facebook page on March 20. More details can be found by calling 402-755-2284.

