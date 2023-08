PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dixon County Sheriff has identified the victim of a drowning that occurred at Ponca State Park.

The man who went missing during a drowning incident at the state park on August 5 was identified as Alfredo Olivares, 45, of Sioux Center.

His body was discovered on Tuesday at around 6:15 p.m., according to a release.

The release said that the family was notified and the body was turned over to the funeral home.

A vigil was held Tuesday night in honor of Olivares.