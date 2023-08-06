PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dixon County Sheriff announced on Sunday that the Ponca State Park boat ramp is closed to the public while officials search for a man who may have drowned.

According to a release from the Dixon County Sheriff, officials received a call on Saturday at 4:56 p.m. from a woman who reported that her husband was drowning near the dock.

The Dixon County Sheriff responded to the incident immediately, along with Ponca Fire and Rescue, Dixon County Emergency Management, Nebraska Game and Parks, South Dakota Game and Parks, Dakota Emergency Management, Dakota City Fire and Rescue, American Red Cross, and the Yankton County Dive Team.

Rescue and recovery efforts continued through 11:30 p.m., and resumed again at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

No further updates are available at this time, and the ramp will remain closed until further notice.