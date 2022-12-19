PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — As adults are getting ready for the holidays, many Siouxland kids have to get through finals week before they can get into the Christmas spirit.

More than 400 students are enrolled at Ponca Public Schools, and on Monday, faculty held a mental health day to give kids a break before finals.

Ellie McAfee is a senior at Ponca High School. She and other high schoolers got to make gingerbread houses and decorate cookies. She said the mental health day makes her and other students feel valued.

“It definitely makes us feel important and cared about because this time of year is especially stressful,” she said. “We’re looking forward to the holidays but we have to get through this week and it just shows us that they care and that our mental health is important.”

Allison Stansberry is the principal for grades 7-12 in Ponca. Stansberry dressed up as Elf on the Shelf and surprised kids when they walked inside. She said students are under a lot of pressure, but she hopes these activities reduce some of that stress.

“We have very high expectations for our students when it comes to academics, but I think it’s important to remember especially this time of year that our students are still kids and when you’re able to do something fun for them, it shows the students that you care about them beyond the academics,” Stansberry said.

The finals for high schoolers start Tuesday and conclude on Wednesday. After that, they can finally start to enjoy the holidays.