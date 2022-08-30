LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A Ponca man was sentenced in federal court for traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Timothy S. Daly, 49, of Ponca, Nebraska, was sentenced Monday in Lincoln for interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Daly was sentenced to 7 years in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

According to the release, on August 23, 2021, Daly contacted a phone number appearing on an online advertisement which offered sexual services. An undercover law enforcement officer responded posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said that Daly made plans to meet and have sex with the girl through texts.

The release stated that on August 26, Daly traveled to the place they agreed to meet and was arrested by law enforcement. Cash and fast food that had been negotiated as payment for the sex acts were found in his vehicle along with condoms.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing number of child sexual exploitation and abuse cases. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.