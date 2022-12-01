PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man who was accused of sexual assault of a child entered a plea in the Dixon County Court.

According to court documents, Timothy Reams, 50, of Ponca, entered a plea of not guilty on November 23 and is set to appear in court again on January 23, 2023.

Reams is accused of allegedly waking a child through inappropriate contact while their sibling was also sleeping in the room, according to the documents.

The siblings sought help from a nearby residence resulting in an investigation that led up to Ream’s arrest.