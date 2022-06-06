LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A Ponca man pleaded guilty in federal court to traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Court documents stated that Timothy Daly, 49, pleaded guilty on Thursday to interstate travel to engage in a sexual act with a minor. As part of a plea agreement, the U.S. will move to dismiss two counts from a Superseding Indictment charging Daly with interstate travel to engage in a sexual act with a minor and soliciting a minor for a sex act.

As part of the plea agreement, Daly may also be sentenced to 84 to 96 months in prison while restitution and terms for supervised release will be decided by the court.

Daly responded to an undercover number for an online ad of a 19-year-old offering sexual services on August 23, 2021, according to court documents. A deputy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Task Force responded, having a text conversation with Daly from August 23 through the 26, and indicated that she was 15-years-old. After further conversation, Daly made plans to meet with the girl on the night of August 26, 2021, at a South Sioux City hotel, documents state.

Daly worked in Iowa and then traveled into Nebraska, showing up at the hotel around 7:45 p.m. and waited in his vehicle before leaving. Law enforcement followed Daly and pulled him over. Authorities found cash, fast food, and condoms after a search of his vehicle. The items had been negotiated as payment for the sex acts.

Sentencing for Daly is currently set for August 25, 2022.