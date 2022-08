PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was taken into custody for sexual assault charges.

According to a release from the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Reams, 50, of Ponca was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The release specified that the charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child is a felony that is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The setting of Reams’ bond is pending.