PONCA, Nebraska (KCAU)– For the past two decades, Gene Watchorn has brought joy to thousands of people with his array of lights, decorations, and knick-knacks. Watchorn said he never would have guessed his house would be as popular as it is today.

“There’s over 100,000 lights, about 50 or 60 blowups, I guess you’d call em,” he said. “Then there’s over 300 blow molds, which are the plastic ones and stuff, then there’s the tire snowman, tire reindeer. The inside is knick-knacks and stuff, [and there] are probably 20,000 or 30,000 knick-knacks inside the house.”

From singing and dancing Santa Clauses and large nutcrackers to even the Grinch himself, Watchorn says there’s so much going on at his house during the holiday season. Plus, every year, he makes the large display different from the previous one.

“Basically, it’s the last 20 some years it’s stayed about the same, or I try to add something new every year,” Watchorn said. “But like I said, I have way more stuff than I have room to display, but I just rotate it.”

What originally started as Watchorn spoiling his grandchildren now brings joy and awe to more than 12,000 people a year coming from around the U.S. and sometimes the world. Watchorn said he loves to see people’s reactions to his large Christmas collection.

“The smiles on the kids, and people, older ones too, get just as much kick out of it as younger ones do,” he said. “Sometimes they spend more time pushing buttons than the younger ones do.”

On Friday, many elementary students from Ponca Public Schools came out to visit the holiday spectacle. Two second grade students from Ponca said they’re always excited to visit Watchorn’s home year after year.

“I like the lights and the blowups outside, cause the lights are beautiful and colorful and the blowups are big,” said Lillian Day, a second grade student at Ponca Public School.

“I also like the lights and the blowups outside, because they put me in the Christmas spirit,” said Jedric Thoene, another student.

Watchorn said it takes roughly 3 months to set up his display. He plans to continue his yearly tradition until he no longer can.

Ponca’s holiday house is open seven days a week until Dec. 31.