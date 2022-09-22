SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former CIA Director and Secretary of State for President Trump, Mike Pompeo was in Sioux City Thursday night.

A possible 2024 Presidential candidate, Pompeo headlined the 36th Annual Chamber Dinner.

The former congressman from Kansas had few words when asked about a run for the White House.

Like most possible GOP candidates, Pompeo walked a tight rope when addressing questions about his one-time boss, former President Trump.

“I just don’t talk about private conversations between he and I or things that I may have heard. I’ve spoken to the January 6th committee. If someone else asked me to come testify, happy to do that in the appropriate place,” said Pompeo.

Earlier in the week at an event in New Hampshire, Pompeo called the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-A-Lago compound indecent and improper.

He’s expected to continue campaigning for candidates on the mid-term ballot before deciding his own presidential fate sometime after the November election.