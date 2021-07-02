POLL: Saturday in the Park performances you’re most looking forward to

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With numerous band ready to rock the stages at Saturday in the Park today and tomorrow, we want to know what performances you’re most looking forward to.

Performers for this year include Ghost Cat, Face to Face, Wacka Flocks Flame, AJR and John Fogerty.

Following CDC guidance, organizers said that wearing masks will be optional. The CDC modified the mask usage recommendation a few weeks ago, saying those vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask. Social distancing where possible and avoidance of the festival if symptomatic are still recommended.

Dave Bernstein, the event co-founder and producer is asking for attendees to respect people’s choices of wearing a mask or not during the event.

Masks will be mandatory for anyone riding on the shuttle busses though. Buses from the Sioux City Transit will be going from the Tyson Events Center to the south entrance of Grandview Park on 24th Street.

Friday service will begin at 4 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. Saturday service will begin at 1:30 p.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m. Face masks are required on all Sioux City Transit buses.

Organizers also said that tickets will not be required. While they initially planned to issue tickets and split the event into two nights as a way to control capacity, they decided to eliminate the need for tickets. Attendance to the event will still be limited based on updated guidance, so attendees are asked to arrive early.

Gates open for the Saturday in the Park events at 4 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Once you’re at Grandview Park, you can make your way to the many locations, like the Main Stage, Abe Stage, Kids Zone, Arts Alley, or food vendors.

Organizers said that a water filling station will be at the top of the hill and that ATMs will be located throughout the park. Also, the entire park will be fenced off, allowing for alcoholic beverages to be carried throughout the park. Alcohol will not be allowed at the Kids Zone area though.

Because a portion of the park is being under construction, officials have provided a map layout of the event.

Officials also reminded participants to stay hydrated during the event.

For more information on Saturday in the Park, visit their website.

KCAU 9 is the media sponsor for Saturday in the Park.