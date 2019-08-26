Police: Yankton woman made Creighton school threat as diversion for ex-boyfriend

CREIGHTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman from Yankton, South Dakota was arrested last week after allegedly making a false bomb threat at Creighton Public School in Nebraska so as to create a distraction for her ex-boyfriend.

Court documents said that Creighton Public School received a potential bomb threat August 21, around 1:17 p.m.

An evacuation of Creighton Community School has been conducted. An investigation is underway. Parents will need to… Posted by Creighton Community Public Schools on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

After evacuating the school, the officer investigated the number that made the call. The investigation found that the number came from Christi Johnson, 34, of Yankton, South Dakota.

Around 9:09 p.m., Johnson called to admit to making the bomb threat. Authorities later arrested Johnson in Yankton around 12:15 a.m. on August 22.

Johnson allegedly said that she was told police were closing in on her ex-boyfriend so she admitted that she made the bomb threat to create a diversion for him to escape the area.

She also said that she used a phone app to create a different phone number, but used her personal email to create the account.

After making the call, she changed her number and deleted the app from her phone. She said she felt guilty and called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to confess.

Suspect in Wednesday’s school bomb threat, Christi Johnson, 34, from Yankton SD turned herself into the Knox County Jail charged with False Reporting Posted by Creighton Police Department, Creighton NE on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Johnson was charged with false reporting. She was booked into the Knox County Jail.