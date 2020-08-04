Police work to identify suspect in broken windows around Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) responded to multiple reports of broken windows on buildings around Sioux City.

The SCPD responded to a report about broken windows at the Arby’s, 919 Gordon Drive, and Hardees, 910 Gordon Drive, on August 2. An unknown suspect broke out the windows during the night using rocks that were near the buildings.

The SCPD also got a report on the morning of August 3 of someone using landscaping rocks to break three windows at the U.S. Post Office at 214 Jackson Street during overnight hours.

Officials said they are investigating these incidents and have found video surveillance footage of a possible suspect. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male and possibly in his 20s. He appears to have ear-length hair and a slender build.

Anyone with information about the possible suspect is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Detective Brad Gorter at 712-279-6384.

Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).