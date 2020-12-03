Police warn Siouxlanders about porch pirates during holiday shopping

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — With recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, Siouxlanders are expecting some big deliveries. But, it also presents the opportunity for porch pirates to snatch up your holiday gifts right off your front porch.

Holiday shoppers spent more than 10 billion dollars on Cyber Monday, setting a record for the largest U.S. online shopping day ever.

“I hope to have three or four deliveries when I go home today,” said Tom Burns, a Sergeant Bluff resident.

With an influx of packages being delivered comes a rise in theft.

“As we would call them, porch pirates an opportunity to just snatch, grab and run,” said Sergeant Bluff Police Chief Scott Pack.

But there are ways you can protect your holiday gifts. One way is through a security camera system.

“I do appreciate knowing who’s at my door whether I want to see them or not,” said Burns.

Burns is one of many Sergeant Bluff residents partnering with the police department through their “Ring Neighbors” public safety service. Residents with a security camera system can allow the police department access to video if there was a crime committed in area, like a stolen package.

“Get some really good facial recognition-type stuff and once that’s spread all through Siouxland, then cops know, ‘oh that’s so and so, and I know exactly where he lives,'” said Chief Pack.

But if you don’t have a video security system, there are other ways you can protect your gifts.

“Have it dropped off at your place of businesses would be a good idea or at a location where you know someone is going to be there, and if you talk to your neighbors, ‘hey if you see this package at my door, I’m not going to be home all day, could you grab it for me and I’ll pick it up when I get home?'” said Chief Pack.

But if you see someone stealing a package, police say write down the time and date as well as their appearance, and call 911.

“Any kind of security measures you can put up for yourself can help, and it saves you the heart ache,” said Burns.