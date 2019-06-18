Police want pedestrians, drivers to stay alert when on busy streets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After two serious incidents involving pedestrians and vehicles on Sioux City roads, police are saying how you can stay safe during the busy summer months.

Sioux City Police Officer Andrew Dutler said that with the influx of people outside and cars on the road during summer months, distracted driving can be a problem.

“If you’re heading somewhere downtown, whether it be to a big event or you know a big event is going on, you should always allow for more time. That way you can take your time in getting where you need to go. That always allows you to kinda pay extra special attention and take more care when you’re driving,” he stated.

Dutler also said that pedestrians should stay alert when walking along a busy street. Pedestrians should wear reflective colors, especially at night. Pedestrians should also try to make eye contact with drivers to make sure drivers see them.