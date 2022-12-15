SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As winter weather continues to affect Siouxland, some residents may find themselves in need of help due to slippery roads.

Compared to last week’s snowfall, some towing companies said they’ve received fewer calls Thursday.

Stockton Towing said while the previous week’s snow conditions had everyone out on calls throughout the day, Thursday’s snowfall resulted in only a couple tow trucks being sent out in the morning.

Chad Peters, the sales and spills response manager at Stockton Towing, said they typically get more calls for vehicles during the morning and afternoon.

“When the snow comes down our guys get busy. Sometimes we’re busier after the snow lets, because it’s just not safe to remove vehicles when the road conditions are poor. it’s not safe for us or law enforcement or anybody to be out there,” said Peters.

Before noon, the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) had received eight calls for snow related vehicle accidents. If drivers happen to find themselves in a ditch, depending on the situation, they should either call the police department’s emergency or non-emergency number for assistance.

“For an accident it might take some time for the officer to get there, so you just want to remain in your car and the officer is gonna get there as soon as they can. But they have to fight through the traffic as well and they’re gonna, you know, drive slow to get there unless it’s an emergency where somebody’s trapped or somebody’s injured. Then they might have to go code 3 with lights and sirens,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill, community policing sergeant at the SCPD.

Gill wants to remind Siouxlanders to take their time when getting to work on snowy days to avoid any accidents or cars in the ditch.