Police to try to alleviate abandoned vehicles on Sioux City streets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As cooler temperatures become more common, Sioux City is getting ready for winter and the snow that comes with it.

The Sioux City Police Department will be assisting the city Streets Division by working to remove abandoned motor vehicles on the streets.

The police department said they want to remove problem vehicles before they become snowbound and make street cleaning more difficult.

They said they will target vehicles that are disabled or obviously inoperable or that have not had license plates or current registration for extended periods of time. In addition, they will also look for recreational vehicles, boats, trailers, and other equipment that are in violation of the city’s Municipal Parking Ordinances.

The police believe that most vehicles will be tagged, giving the owner a chance to remove them before being impounded. Certain vehicles that are declared “nuisance per se” by Municipal Code can be removed without notice to the owner.

The police department said they will start in early November.

Latest Stories