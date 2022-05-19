SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local law enforcement is encouraging people to better understand firearm safety after an Iowa child died.

Earlier this week, a four-year-old girl in Ankeny died from a gunshot wound and while the incident is still under investigation, court documents indicate the girl’s father told police she shot herself.

Hre in Siouxland, Sergeant Jeremy McClure said the incident is a reminder to people to take advantage of local resources for firearm safety.

“Find a reputable trainer in your area. Take a class and review those safety procedures. Learn how to handle it safely and store it safely,” McClure said.

McClure also encourages parents to talk about firearm safety with their children.