STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was taken to the hospital after being assaulted and robbed by a group of juveniles, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the Storm Lake Police Department said that they are looking for information regarding an assault and robbery that happened near apartments on the 500 block of Oates Street. Police said that the incident happened between 2 and 4 a.m. on Monday.

The victim is a 23-year-old male who was allegedly assaulted and had his wallet stolen by a group of juveniles.

Police said that the victim had serious head injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a different facility.

No information on any arrests is available at this time.

Police are asking that anyone who has information or home surveillance in the area to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-9010- or 712-749-2525.