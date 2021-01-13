Police stop car in connection to New Year’s shooting investigation on Floyd Boulevard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police said they stopped a car that is connected to the investigation of the New Year’s shooting.

According to police, officers had stopped a car on Floyd Boulevard at 4:25 p.m. in connection to the investigation of the shooting on Walker St. We have detained some subjects as part of that.

No other information is provided at this time, but more information is expected to be given out later tonight.