Police: Sioux City man threw woman’s phone, keys into Bacon Creek after assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who assaulted a woman and threw her phone and keys into a creek was arrested, Tuesday.

The assault occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bacon Creek Park.

Andres Gabriel Botello was later arrested and faces the following charges:

Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness

Disarming a police officer

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fifth-degree criminal mischief

Interference with official acts

Failure to obey a police officer and

Parole violation

According to court documents, the victim said Botello called her to meet at the park so he could retrieve one of his belongings. Police said both parties have a valid no-contact order between each other.

According to the victim, Botello stepped out of his vehicle when she arrived at the park and began to punch her car window.

Botello then got in the passenger seat of the defendant’s car, according to court documents. The victim then took her keys and phone and fled the vehicle.

The victim said Botello then approached her and took her keys. Wanting them back, she hit Botello in return.

Botello then took the victim’s phone, and struck her on the left side of her face, causing a large, visible bump, according to court documents.

Taking the keys and phone, Botello reportedly went to the edge of the creek and threw the items into the water. The victim jumped into the water but was unable to retrieve her belongings

The value of the keys was estimated to be approximately $200 to replace and the value of the iPhone X Max was estimated to be approximately $999.

Police officers took report of the incident and spoke with the defendant’s probation officer who said Botello would be waiting to speak with officers at his residence.

According to police, Botello refused to step outside his residence when officers arrived and asked for a warrant to be obtained.

Officers gave him a lawful order to step outside per his Parole Officer. He still refused and shut the door, police said.

Botello’s Parole Officer then called him and he eventually stepped outside to give officers his side of the incident.

According to police, when Botellow was advised he was under arrest, he actively resisted being taken into custody.

Botello was given multiple commands to cease resistance and to get on the ground but he would not comply, police said. When officers attempted to handcuff him, he pulled his arm away.

Botello then went into a wrestling type position towards an officer on the scene and wrapped his arms around the officer’s leg, attempting a takedown, police said.

Officer was able to stay up, and the defendant grabbed onto same officer’s hand and baton, attempting to remove the baton.

Another officer on the scene observed the incident and deployed a taser, before finally taking Botello into custody.

Botello was examined by medical staff and transported to Law Enforcement Center. His bond is set at $8,900.

