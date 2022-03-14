YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities in South Dakota are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Dubusries Balkcom 42, left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization on March 13.

Balkcom is described as 5’9″ weighing approximately 207 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and unauthorized ingestion from Union County.

Authorities are encouraging people to call law enforcement immediately if they see or know Balkcom’s whereabouts.

Balkcom will face an additional five years in prison for second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony.