SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two employees of the LeMars Hy-Vee convenience store are listed in stable condition Sunday night after being shot during an attempted robbery, and the suspect was later found dead.

The still unidentified workers were behind the counter when an unidentified man came in with a handgun and demanded money.

Le Mars police chief Kevin Vande Vegte says both clerks were taken to MercyOne Siouxland.

"Displayed a handgun and demanded money from the two clerks working from behind the counter.

In the process of this robbery, the suspect shot both victims in the stomach area and then fled driving a beige Buick 4-door with an Iowa plate," said Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte.

The South Sioux City said in a release that they found the suspect vehicle at the 800 block of East 29th Street with the suspect dead ins side. They said the suspect was found with an "apparent lethal self-inflicted gunshot wound." Evidence was then collected and turned over to the Le Mars Police Department.

On Sunday, all employees of the store were given the rest of the day off while staffers from nearby Hy-Vee stores took over operation of the store. The convenience store remains closed.

Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker later released a statement.

Today has been a difficult and challenging day for our entire Hy-Vee family. The attempted robbery and senseless violence at our Le Mars Hy-Vee convenience store was shocking to the entire community. Thankfully, our two employees who were injured are recovering at a Sioux City hospital. Local authorities say the employees are in stable but serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers continue for them and their families. I want to thank our kitchen manager, who is a trained EMT, and a customer, who is a nurse, for immediately providing first aid to our two employees. We appreciate the local fire, EMT, and police department for all of their efforts. Finally, I am also grateful for the numerous Hy-Vee employees who came in from surrounding stores to help staff the Le Mars Hy-Vee grocery store today so our hometown employees could receive the counseling services and support they needed during this difficult time. We thank the community for their support as we all try to process today’s series of events together.

Le Mars police chief Kevin Vande Vegte, says it may be a day or two before the suspect and the two victims are identified.