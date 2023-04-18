SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man had to be taken to a hospital on Tuesday after he was allegedly stabbed at an apartment in Sioux City. Officials say they have located the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at 1:34 a.m. officers were sent to the Centennial Manor Apartments for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old male who’d been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for not life-threatening injuries.

The release states that the suspect was a resident of the apartments, and was quickly found.

The release also specified that no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.