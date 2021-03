SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City and Dakota County authorities responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday.

Police responded to the call at 402 West 23rd Street late Sunday afternoon after receiving a shots fired report.

At the time of this story, it is unknown if anyone is in custody or if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a breaking story, KCAU 9 News will update this article as more information is learned.