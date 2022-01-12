SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Sheriff Chad Sheehan told KCAU that the suspect and deputy involved were both taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Wednesday night, law enforcement responded to a call that requested them at Woodford Mobile Home Park, the context of that call is unknown.

Sheehan said that the suspect and deputy have both been taken to the hospital and are being treated for injuries.

This occurred after the suspect reportedly assaulted the deputy, leading to the suspect being shot at. The severity of either’s injuries is not known, though the deputy’s injuries are confirmed to not be gun-related.

Police have reported shots fired near a trailer park in Sergeant Bluff.

At around 5:45 police responded to a call about shots fired in Sergeant Bluff. The shots came from the area around 501 B Street, Lot 5.

This is a developing story. KCAU has a crew on the scene, updates will be posted as soon as possible.