Man faces life-threatening injuries after shooting in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: One man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Sioux City.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Nebraska Street in Sioux City. One person was taken to MercyOne after being shot, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said there was a confrontation that led to gunfire. Police said they are currently looking for suspects.

Police are still currently investigating the situation.

This is a breaking news story. We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to update the story as we learn more.

PREVIOUS: Authorities are investigating after a report of shots fired on Nebraska street in Sioux City.

At 3:10 p.m., police responded to a shots fire call on the 200 block of Nebraska Street. Authorities confirmed one person has been shot.

Police are still currently investigating the situation.