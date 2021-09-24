Man faces life-threatening injuries after shooting in downtown Sioux City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: One man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Sioux City.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Nebraska Street in Sioux City. One person was taken to MercyOne after being shot, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said there was a confrontation that led to gunfire. Police said they are currently looking for suspects.

Police are still currently investigating the situation.

This is a breaking news story. We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to update the story as we learn more.

PREVIOUS: Authorities are investigating after a report of shots fired on Nebraska street in Sioux City.

At 3:10 p.m., police responded to a shots fire call on the 200 block of Nebraska Street. Authorities confirmed one person has been shot.

Police are still currently investigating the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories